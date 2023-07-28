Apply for jobs instantly with DEET

DEET is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or one can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download and share it.

VTekis Consulting Service (hiring for ‘Pranaam Hospital’)

Profile: Pharmacist

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Diploma / Bachelor’s in Pharmacy

Job Type: Full time

Salary: Rs 1,80,000 – Rs 2,16,000 per year

Vacancies: 5

Contact: kalyani@vtekis.com

VTekis Consulting Service (hiring for ‘Dawadosth’)

Profile: Audit Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any graduate degree

Job Type: Full time

Salary: Rs 1,80,000 – Rs 2,16,000 per year

Vacancies: 2

Contact: kalyani@vtekis.com

VTekis Consulting Service (hiring for ‘Star Kiddo’)

Profile: Content Writer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any graduate degree

Job Type: Full time

Salary: Rs 3,00,000 – Rs 6,00,000 per year

Vacancies: 2

Contact: kalyani@vtekis.com

Lulu International Shopping Malls Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Merchandise Coordinator

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: MBA

Skills: Communication

Experience: Freshers can apply

Salary: Rs 1 LPA – Rs 2 LPA

Vacancies: 1

Contact: hr9426@luluindia.com | WhatsApp – 8712699098/97/96

Lulu International Shopping Malls Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Security Supervisor

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: 10th or PUC, relevant experience in retail mall

Salary: Rs 2 LPA – Rs 4 LPA

Vacancies: 1

Contact: hr9426@luluindia.com | WhatsApp – 8712699098/97/96

Lulu International Shopping Malls Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Executive Marketing

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: MBA

Experience: 1 year – 3 years in mall or retail

Salary: Rs 3 LPA – Rs 4 LPA

Vacancies: 1

Contact: hr9426@luluindia.com | WhatsApp – 8712699098/97/96

Augus IT Solutions

Profile: PHP Developer

Experience: 3 years

Qualification: BTech

Location: Hyderabad

Notice Period: Immediate Joiner

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9542292654 | info@augusitsolutions.com

MedPlus

Profile: Pharmacist

Experience: 0 – 5 years

Qualification: D / B Pharmacy with PCI Certificate

Salary: Rs 18,356 – Rs 22,361 monthly PFI Bonus & Gratuity

Location: Across Hyderabad

Vacancies: 2

Contact: 8291095714

MedPlus

Profile: Pharmacy Aide

Experience: 2 – 8 years

Qualification: SSC / Intermediate / Degree

Salary: Rs 12,000 – Rs 18,000 monthly PFI Bonus & Gratuity

Location: Across Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8291095714

MedPlus

Profile: Apprentice CSA

Experience: Fresher

Qualification: SSC / Intermediate

Salary: Rs 10,500 – Rs 11,500 monthly PFI Bonus & Gratuity

Location: Across Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 8291095714

Ababil Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Sales Engineer

Experience: 0 – 5 years experience in any medical device sales

Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering / Instrumentation / Any Graduate / Any Master’s

Salary: Best salary in the market PFI Bonus & Gratuity

Location: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 8143131091 | hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in

Job infratech Pvt. Ltd. (Flipkart)

Profile: Station Associate DA

Location: Old Bowenpally

Qualification: 12th pass / Any Degree

CTC: Rs 19,000 Attendance Allowance, Mobile Allowance, Fuel Allowance

Vacancies : 15

Contact: 9032328615 / 8801736285

Job infratech Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Delivery Boys (Bikers)

Location: Secunderabad

Qualification: 10th pass or above

Requirement: Driving Licence with Bike

CTC: Rs 20,000 – Rs 30,000

Vacancies : 10

Contact : 9032328615 / 8801736285

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com

Also Read DEET: Looking for marketing executives and engineers