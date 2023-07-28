Apply for jobs instantly with DEET

DEET is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice
VTekis Consulting Service (hiring for ‘Pranaam Hospital’)
Profile: Pharmacist
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Diploma / Bachelor’s in Pharmacy
Job Type: Full time
Salary: Rs 1,80,000 – Rs 2,16,000 per year
Vacancies: 5
Contact: kalyani@vtekis.com
VTekis Consulting Service (hiring for ‘Dawadosth’)
Profile: Audit Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any graduate degree
Job Type: Full time
Salary: Rs 1,80,000 – Rs 2,16,000 per year
Vacancies: 2
Contact: kalyani@vtekis.com
VTekis Consulting Service (hiring for ‘Star Kiddo’)
Profile: Content Writer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any graduate degree
Job Type: Full time
Salary: Rs 3,00,000 – Rs 6,00,000 per year
Vacancies: 2
Contact: kalyani@vtekis.com
Lulu International Shopping Malls Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Merchandise Coordinator
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: MBA
Skills: Communication
Experience: Freshers can apply
Salary: Rs 1 LPA – Rs 2 LPA
Vacancies: 1
Contact: hr9426@luluindia.com | WhatsApp – 8712699098/97/96
Lulu International Shopping Malls Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Security Supervisor
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: 10th or PUC, relevant experience in retail mall
Salary: Rs 2 LPA – Rs 4 LPA
Vacancies: 1
Contact: hr9426@luluindia.com | WhatsApp – 8712699098/97/96
Lulu International Shopping Malls Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Executive Marketing
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: MBA
Experience: 1 year – 3 years in mall or retail
Salary: Rs 3 LPA – Rs 4 LPA
Vacancies: 1
Contact: hr9426@luluindia.com | WhatsApp – 8712699098/97/96
Augus IT Solutions
Profile: PHP Developer
Experience: 3 years
Qualification: BTech
Location: Hyderabad
Notice Period: Immediate Joiner
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9542292654 | info@augusitsolutions.com
MedPlus
Profile: Pharmacist
Experience: 0 – 5 years
Qualification: D / B Pharmacy with PCI Certificate
Salary: Rs 18,356 – Rs 22,361 monthly PFI Bonus & Gratuity
Location: Across Hyderabad
Vacancies: 2
Contact: 8291095714
MedPlus
Profile: Pharmacy Aide
Experience: 2 – 8 years
Qualification: SSC / Intermediate / Degree
Salary: Rs 12,000 – Rs 18,000 monthly PFI Bonus & Gratuity
Location: Across Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8291095714
MedPlus
Profile: Apprentice CSA
Experience: Fresher
Qualification: SSC / Intermediate
Salary: Rs 10,500 – Rs 11,500 monthly PFI Bonus & Gratuity
Location: Across Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 8291095714
Ababil Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Sales Engineer
Experience: 0 – 5 years experience in any medical device sales
Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering / Instrumentation / Any Graduate / Any Master’s
Salary: Best salary in the market PFI Bonus & Gratuity
Location: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 8143131091 | hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in
Job infratech Pvt. Ltd. (Flipkart)
Profile: Station Associate DA
Location: Old Bowenpally
Qualification: 12th pass / Any Degree
CTC: Rs 19,000 Attendance Allowance, Mobile Allowance, Fuel Allowance
Vacancies : 15
Contact: 9032328615 / 8801736285
Job infratech Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Delivery Boys (Bikers)
Location: Secunderabad
Qualification: 10th pass or above
Requirement: Driving Licence with Bike
CTC: Rs 20,000 – Rs 30,000
Vacancies : 10
Contact : 9032328615 / 8801736285
