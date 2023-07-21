| Deet Looking For Marketing Executives And Engineers

DEET: Looking for marketing executives and engineers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume, and download and share it.

VTekis Consulting Service (hiring for ‘Dawadosth’)

Profile: Pharmacist

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Diploma / Bachelor’s in Pharmacy

Salary: Rs 2,00,000 – Rs 2,64,000 yearly

Vacancies: 10

Contact: kalyani@vtekis.com

VTekis Consulting Service (hiring for ‘Revsoc Digital’)

Profile: Business Development Manager

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any graduate degree

Salary: Rs 3,00,000 – Rs 4,60,000 per year

Vacancies: 3

Contact: kalyani@vtekis.com

VTekis Consulting Service (hiring for ‘Star Kiddo’)

Profile: Digital Marketing Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any graduate degree

Salary: Rs 5,00,000 – Rs 6,50,000 per year

Vacancies: 3

Contact: kalyani@vtekis.com

Teamlease

Profile: Application Support Engineer- ASE (L2 Role)

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 2 years – 3 years

Skills: Windows Server platform, Verbal & Written communication skills

Note: Experience in working with MS SQL Server, Web applications, implementing & supporting applications in financial services industry

Qualification: Any Graduation degree in computers / B.Tech / BCA

Salary: Rs 38,000 – Rs 45,000 NTH Allowances

Contact: 7989043874

Teamlease

Profile: Application Support Engineer- ASE (L1 Role)

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 6 months – 2 years

Skills: Windows Server platform, Verbal & Written communication skills

Note: Experience in working with MS SQL Server, Web applications, implementing & supporting applications in financial services industry

Qualification: Any Graduation degree in computers / B.Tech / BCA

Salary: Rs 28,000 – Rs 35,000 Allowances

Contact: 7989043874

My Money Karma

Profile: Relationship Manager

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 0 years – 5 years

Salary: Rs 1 LPA – Rs 2 LPA

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 7207998492

Lulu International Shopping Malls Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Merchandiser Coordinator

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: MBA

Skills: Communication

Experience: Freshers can apply

Salary: Rs 1 LPA – Rs 2 LPA

Vacancies: 1

Contact: hr9426@luluindia.com | WhatsApp – 8712699098/97/96

Lulu International Shopping Malls Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Security Supervisor

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: 10th or PUC, relevant experience in retail mall

Experience: 2 years to 4 years

Salary: Rs 2 LPA – Rs 4 LPA

Vacancies: 1

Contact: hr9426@luluindia.com | WhatsApp – 8712699098/97/96

Lulu International Shopping Malls Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Sales Woman

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: 10th, relevant experience in retail mall

Experience: Freshers are welcomed

Salary: Rs 1 LPA – Rs 2 LPA

Vacancies: 9

Contact: hr9426@luluindia.com | WhatsApp – 8712699098/97/96

Augus IT Solutions

Profile: PHP Developer

Experience: 3 years

Qualification: B.Tech

Location: Hyderabad, immediate Joiner

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9542292654 | info@augusitsolutions.com

Yannick Tech Systems

Profile: Driver

Experience: 1 year – 3 years, driving licence mandatory

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 2

Contact: 9133131989

