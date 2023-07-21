DEET: Looking for marketing executives and engineers

Instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice at DEET
Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.
DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.
With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume, and download and share it.
VTekis Consulting Service (hiring for ‘Dawadosth’)
Profile: Pharmacist
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Diploma / Bachelor’s in Pharmacy
Salary: Rs 2,00,000 – Rs 2,64,000 yearly
Vacancies: 10
Contact: kalyani@vtekis.com
VTekis Consulting Service (hiring for ‘Revsoc Digital’)
Profile: Business Development Manager
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any graduate degree
Salary: Rs 3,00,000 – Rs 4,60,000 per year
Vacancies: 3
Contact: kalyani@vtekis.com
VTekis Consulting Service (hiring for ‘Star Kiddo’)
Profile: Digital Marketing Executive
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: Any graduate degree
Salary: Rs 5,00,000 – Rs 6,50,000 per year
Vacancies: 3
Contact: kalyani@vtekis.com
Teamlease
Profile: Application Support Engineer- ASE (L2 Role)
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 2 years – 3 years
Skills: Windows Server platform, Verbal & Written communication skills
Note: Experience in working with MS SQL Server, Web applications, implementing & supporting applications in financial services industry
Qualification: Any Graduation degree in computers / B.Tech / BCA
Salary: Rs 38,000 – Rs 45,000 NTH Allowances
Contact: 7989043874
Teamlease
Profile: Application Support Engineer- ASE (L1 Role)
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 6 months – 2 years
Skills: Windows Server platform, Verbal & Written communication skills
Note: Experience in working with MS SQL Server, Web applications, implementing & supporting applications in financial services industry
Qualification: Any Graduation degree in computers / B.Tech / BCA
Salary: Rs 28,000 – Rs 35,000 Allowances
Contact: 7989043874
My Money Karma
Profile: Relationship Manager
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0 years – 5 years
Salary: Rs 1 LPA – Rs 2 LPA
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 7207998492
Lulu International Shopping Malls Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Merchandiser Coordinator
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: MBA
Skills: Communication
Experience: Freshers can apply
Salary: Rs 1 LPA – Rs 2 LPA
Vacancies: 1
Contact: hr9426@luluindia.com | WhatsApp – 8712699098/97/96
Lulu International Shopping Malls Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Security Supervisor
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: 10th or PUC, relevant experience in retail mall
Experience: 2 years to 4 years
Salary: Rs 2 LPA – Rs 4 LPA
Vacancies: 1
Contact: hr9426@luluindia.com | WhatsApp – 8712699098/97/96
Lulu International Shopping Malls Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Sales Woman
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: 10th, relevant experience in retail mall
Experience: Freshers are welcomed
Salary: Rs 1 LPA – Rs 2 LPA
Vacancies: 9
Contact: hr9426@luluindia.com | WhatsApp – 8712699098/97/96
Augus IT Solutions
Profile: PHP Developer
Experience: 3 years
Qualification: B.Tech
Location: Hyderabad, immediate Joiner
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9542292654 | info@augusitsolutions.com
Yannick Tech Systems
Profile: Driver
Experience: 1 year – 3 years, driving licence mandatory
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 2
Contact: 9133131989
For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com