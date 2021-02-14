Apply Now: Scholarships 2020-21

Here is the list of various scholarships across various educational institutions in the country

Tata Trusts invites applications from students who wish to pursue graduation and post-graduation courses in medical and healthcare sciences at Indian institutions. The scholarship aims to support meritorious students to pursue their academic dreams.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open for students enrolled in UG or PG programmes in Healthcare and Medical Sciences disciplines. Applicants must have completed 1st year of UG studies or must be enrolled in the 1st year of PG programme at a recognised institution in India. Applicants must have passed the minimum qualifying ‘exam score criteria’ for respective discipline of studies.

Prizes & Rewards: Variable award

Last date: 15-02-2021

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/TTM8

Junior research fellowship 2021

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal invites applications for NITK SERB Surathkal Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2021 from BE/BTech/MTech/MS(R)/ME degree holders. The fellowship is meant for the R&D project titled, “Development of Highly Conductive Ultrathin VS2 Crystals for High-Performance Flexible Supercapacitors”.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates below 28 years of age who hold BE/BTech/MTech/MS(R)/ME degree. They must be GATE qualified. They must have knowledge of growth and characterisation of Electronic Materials and Devices.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 31,000 per month plus HRA

Last date: 20-02-2021

Application mode: Via email or by post to Dr Sushil Kumar Pandey Principal Investigator and Assistant Professor E&C Engineering Department NITK Surathkal Mangalore-575025 India

Short url: www.b4s.in/tt/NKS9

Junior research fellowship 2021

Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing Jabalpur invites applications for IIITDM Jabalpur Department of Electronics and Communication Junior Research Fellowship 2021 from BE/BTech/ME/MTech degree holders. The fellowship is meant for the project titled, “FPGA prototype of non-recursive key-based cryptosystem for the secure transmission of real-time privacy signal”.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates who hold a BE/BTech/ME/MTech degree. They must have a good academic and research background with GATE qualification.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 25,000 per month plus HRA

Last date: 20-02-2021

Application mode: Via email only

Short url: www.b4s.in/tt/CJF7

