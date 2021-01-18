Apply Now: Scholarships 2020

Open to candidates who hold a postgraduate degree in basic science or graduate/postgraduate degree in professional course.

ICAR-IVRI Junior Research Fellowship 2020

Description: Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Indian Veterinary Research Institute are inviting applications for a project on, “Development of enzyme-based biomarkers for rapid differentiation of fresh and frozen-thawed meat with special reference to poultry meat’’.

Eligibility: Open to candidates who hold a postgraduate degree in basic science or graduate/postgraduate degree in professional course. They must be CSIR-UGC-NET/GATE qualified.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 31,000/ month+HRA

Last date to apply: 20-01-2021

Application mode: via email only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/IDL2

QuMiX Lab Research Assistantship 2020

Description: Raman Research Institute invites applications from postgraduate degree holders. The assistantship is meant for the project titled, “To assist in the experiments involving Laser cooling and trapping of neutral atoms”.

Eligibility: Open for candidates below 35 years of age who hold a postgraduate degree in Physics. They must also hold a BE/BTech in Engineering Physics/Electronics with a minimum of 70 % marks or 7.0 CGPA.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 23,500/month + 24% HRA

Last date to apply: 22-01-2021

Application mode: Via email and by post to the Co-Ordinator, Light And Matter Physics Group, Raman Research Institute, C.V Raman Avenue, Sadashivanagar, Bangalore – 560080

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/RQA4

NIT Meghalaya Junior Research Fellowship 2020

Description: National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya invites applications for NIT Meghalaya Department of Electrical Engineering Junior Research Fellowship 2020 from MTech/ME degree holders. The fellowship is meant for the project titled, “Design & Development of High frequency Multilevel Resonant Inverter based New Generation Induction Heated Autoclave System for Sterilization of Surgical Instruments”.

Eligibility: The fellowship is open for candidates below 28 years of age who hold an MTech/ME degree in Electrical Engineering / Electrical and Electronics Engineering with specialization in Power & Energy/Power Electronics and Drives/ Power System or any other equivalent specialization. They must be GATE qualified.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 31,000/ month

Last date to apply: 20-01-2021

Application mode: via email

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/NTM7

