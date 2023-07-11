| Appointment Availability In 5 Psks 14 Popsks Now Over Than A Month Under Rpo Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Hyderabad: The appointment availability in five Passport Seva Kendras and 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras under Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, is more than a month.

Given the circumstances, a decision has been taken to conduct special drives on four Saturdays till August 5, excluding July 29, in five PSKs (Begumpet, Ameerpet, Tolichowki in Hyderabad and one each in Nizamabad and Karimnagar) and the 14 POPSKs.

Appointments for the second special drive for July 15 will be released on July 12 at 4.30 pm. With this initiative, a total of 3,715 appointments (Normal, Tatkal and PCC) would be available for applicants for the special drive on July 15, a press release said.

