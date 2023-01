APSRTC to run 6,400 special buses for Sankranti

APSRTC will operate 6,400 special buses with normal fare to clear Sankranti festival rush

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 6,400 special buses with normal fare to clear Sankranti festival rush.

The special buses will run from January 6 to 14 and from Jan. 16 to 19.

Already, advance booking was over in all normal services from Jan. 10 to 13, according to officials.

