Are 3D menus future of ordering food?

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published: Published Date - 03:26 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

Hyderabad: While the menu will always remain an important part to order food or decide what you want to eat, restaurants have started to think ahead of time for these menus. HoloLamp has come up with a natural Augmented Reality (AR) interface to visualise the menu in 3D through digital rendering and photography.

The visual representation of food on the restaurant’s menu reduces the risk of consumers expecting something different from their dish; it also clears confusion and gives clarity to the customer about the ingredients and portion sizes.

While many restaurants have digital menus with photos of their dishes, a few restaurants have started using 3D illusions where customers see a 3D version of the dish on their table top, from all angles and can choose any dish from the menu, they can then order the dish if they like it.

This new technology is a trend to deliver a better customer experience through the best that they can provide, one of them being this interactive way of ordering food.

Technology is proving to be good for business as customers don’t just keep the taste of food in mind but also the service and the experience they had while visiting a restaurant, this 3D menu makes a customer’s experience memorable.

The videos of this 3D menu have been going viral on social media with over 180k views, users have been showing a positive response with their comments.

“Amazing! I love this! I’m always wondering about the meal size!” a user commented, while many other users are reminded of plankton’s holographic pie scene.