Meta holds Creator Day in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:00 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Hyderabad: Meta’s (formerly Facebook) `Creator Day’ in Hyderabad on Saturday proved the ideal platform for makers of reels to meet, collaborate, try out the new tools and learn from their peers. About 300 creators from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh came to the event.

And of course, they got to hear a few success mantras from some of the best in the industry, including actor Rashmika Mandanna, who has more than 34.5 million people following her on Instagram.

“Being real and having fun are key,” Rashmika said.

“I take inspiration from the creators. They are ones who make social media what it is, social media. With Reels, you are defining culture and I am as much inspired by you, as you people may be inspired by us with our films and characters,” she said about the new generation content creators. She was there for a brief time but that was enough to get people groove with her famous `Samy Samy’ number from `Pushpa’.

“We are big fans of creators. We design a lot of our products keeping you in mind, and Reels is an example. You may be a creator or an influencer, but on Reels, we believe you are on the journey to becoming a global icon,” said Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships for Facebook India (Meta).

He said Meta is working on more ways to collaborate with the creators. Reels was an important growth platform for Meta. It was fostering creativity and content was being created in many languages and the creators were shaping the culture’. “Many barriers are being broken. Many creators are spotting the trends early on. This will fuel the new economy,” said Chopra. It also launched 1Min Music with local artistes. It has found good success and many are adopting the music created particularly for reels, he said.

Meta used the Creator Day platform to launch its new augmented reality (AR) programme for creators. Under this, the creators will work with Meta to get their own Augmented Reality (AR) effects. This will help the creators with engagement and growth on their Instagram accounts. In the past few days, 15 effects went live already and more will come by December.

Before Hyderabad, Mumbai was the first city to host the 2022 version of Creator Day. Similar events are planned in Kolkata, Chennai and Delhi. Creators Niharika NM, Shanmukh Jaswanth Kandregula, Alekhya Harika, Geetha Madhuri, Pranavi Manukonda and Munnabhai Gaming were ambassadors for the Hyderabad Creator Day event.