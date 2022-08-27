Increasing demand for AI and ML, Data Science in business management courses

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:33 PM, Sat - 27 August 22

Warangal: The demand for the courses in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) and other computer science programmes is increasing in the business management studies. Keeping this in view, many universities are offering courses in AI and ML, Business Analytics, and Data Science, according to Dean, School of Business, Prof Chetan Bajaj, SR University, Warangal.

Dr Chetan Bajaj, a Doctorate from IIM Bangalore and M.Com from Delhi School of Economics, taught at prestigious Business schools including MDI Gurgaon, IIM-K, Antwerp University, IIM- R and so on. He has been Dean/Director at top Business Schools like ISB&M, Jain University and Sharda University before joining the SR University.

“With the acceleration of digitization through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), digital sales are witnessing rapid growth, and businesses have focused their tech investments on cloud-based products and services. From online grocery stores and EdTech sites to online pharmacies and OTT players, the post-COVID-19 world looks very different through the AI and ML lens,” he told ‘Telangna Today’.

“Even technologies like Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) have increased among eCommerce platforms to deliver a better customer experience. With growing demand for the AI and ML technologies, we have decided to offer Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in AI and ML from this academic year,” he said, and added that they were focusing on the practical based and student centred approach and encouraging the students become entrepreneurs and added that they were also offering courses in Data Science, Business Analytics, Logistics and Supply Chain, Banking Insurance and BBA innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development besides Integrated MBA (BBA-MBA).

“Five students from the school of business had already incubated their ideas with the help of the SRiX, which is the technology business incubator, on the campus Explaining about the importance of the AI and ML, he said that the impact of latest technological programmes like AI and ML is high on the business leaders and managers.

“We are against the rote memorization method of learning. We are following the Harvard Business School model and trying to improve the practical knowledge, critical thinking and leadership qualities,” Dr Bajaj added. “We are in the new era which may be termed Management Education 4.0 (ME 4.0) and comes in sync with the Industry 4.0 phenomenon. This new phase in management education is a yield of distinct phases in management education history over the last couple of centuries.

Management education has to shift the focus from information transmission to the development of know-how and skills. Faculty needs to evolve from knowledge professionals into coaches and facilitators. This will help to reconnect academic research and management practice in the new ME 4.0 paradigm along with new forms of engagement between academia and industry,” Assistant Professor of School of Business Dr Satish Raju Gaddam.

Meanwhile, Associate Professor, Dr Suman Naredla said that three ideas from the SR University had got a total of Rs 41 lakhs in the year 2021-22. They were incubated at our SRiX, incubation Centre on the campus, he said.

