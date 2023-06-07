Are artificial gel nails harmful?

Multiple studies conducted over the years suggest that UV-nail polish dryers used to set artificial nails could lead to serious skin problems.

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 05:43 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Hyderabad: From corsets, ripped jeans, and minimalist tracksuits to frosted eyelids, gua sha, and matte lips – trends in the fashion industry are ever-evolving. One of those trends that today’s fashionistas swear by is long, fancy, and shining artificial nails that could work just as efficiently as pocket knives.

No doubt these false nails are long-lasting, don’t chip away like your natural ones, and are glossy and shining, just like how the Kardashians would have wanted it. However, multiple studies conducted over the years suggest that UV-nail polish dryers used to set artificial nails could lead to serious skin problems.

“Exposing skin to UV light may cause hyperpigmentation and other skin conditions. That is why we personally do not use UV light treatments at our clinic,” says Dr. Irfan, a practising Aesthetic Dermatologist.

While most acrylic and silk wrap nails are dried naturally, gel nail extensions require a curing process involving a UV light-emitting lamp that hardens the nails. A study published in ‘Nature Communications’ science journal earlier this year demonstrates that radiation emitted by UV-nail polish dryers can both damage DNA and mutate skin cells.

“Several salons have come up in the city where one can get artificial gel nails. Most of these services are provided by people who are not qualified and not aware of the consequences. That said, it is too early to determine if the UV lamps at nail salons can actually cause skin cancer,” he says, adding that minimising the number of times one gets gel nails done is recommended.

Although artificial nails today are used as a medium to be creative and expressive, it is important to bear in mind that shiny nails are far less impressive than a healthy body.