Are you aware of these news developments? If not, read it here

Good Morning! Here are seven important news developments you should know:
1. Politics:
– KTR refutes Modi’s claims on BRS seeking political alliances (https://telanganatoday.com/ktr-refutes-modis-claims-on-brs-seeking-political-alliances)
– CM KCR to unveil BRS manifesto on October 16: Harish Rao (https://telanganatoday.com/cm-kcr-to-unveil-brs-manifesto-on-october-16-harish-rao)
2. Sports:
– Watch: Hyderabadi Biryani bowls over Pakistan Cricket Team, Shadab blames it for team’s poor fielding (https://telanganatoday.com/watch-hyderabadi-biryani-bowls-over-pakistan-cricket-team-shadab-blames-it-for-teams-poor-fielding)
– Asian Games: Deotale-Jyothi pair wins compound mixed team gold (https://telanganatoday.com/asian-games-deotale-jyothi-pair-wins-compound-mixed-team-gold)
3. Technology:
– India’s most affordable 5G smartphone goes on sale today (https://telanganatoday.com/indias-most-affordable-5g-smartphone-goes-on-sale-today)
4. Development:
– KTR to launch projects worth Rs 900 cr in Hanamkonda (https://telanganatoday.com/ktr-to-launch-projects-worth-rs-900-cr-in-hanamkonda)
5. International Relations:
– Canada wants “private talks” with India to resolve diplomatic dispute: Foreign Minister Melanie Joly (https://telanganatoday.com/canada-wants-private-talks-with-india-to-resolve-diplomatic-dispute-foreign-minister-melanie-joly)
6. Entertainment:
– Bollywood actress, husband involved in luxury car accident in Italy (https://telanganatoday.com/bollywood-actress-husband-involved-in-luxury-car-accident-in-italy)
7. Real Estate:
– Hyderabad sees surge in premium real estate as affordable housing market shrinks (https://telanganatoday.com/hyderabad-sees-surge-in-premium-real-estate-as-affordable-housing-market-shrinks)