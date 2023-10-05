| Are You Aware Of These News Developments If Not Read It Here

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:32 AM, Thu - 5 October 23

Good Morning! Here are seven important news developments you should know:

1. Politics:

– KTR refutes Modi’s claims on BRS seeking political alliances (https://telanganatoday.com/ktr-refutes-modis-claims-on-brs-seeking-political-alliances)

– CM KCR to unveil BRS manifesto on October 16: Harish Rao (https://telanganatoday.com/cm-kcr-to-unveil-brs-manifesto-on-october-16-harish-rao)

2. Sports:

– Watch: Hyderabadi Biryani bowls over Pakistan Cricket Team, Shadab blames it for team’s poor fielding (https://telanganatoday.com/watch-hyderabadi-biryani-bowls-over-pakistan-cricket-team-shadab-blames-it-for-teams-poor-fielding)

– Asian Games: Deotale-Jyothi pair wins compound mixed team gold (https://telanganatoday.com/asian-games-deotale-jyothi-pair-wins-compound-mixed-team-gold)

3. Technology:

– India’s most affordable 5G smartphone goes on sale today (https://telanganatoday.com/indias-most-affordable-5g-smartphone-goes-on-sale-today)

4. Development:

– KTR to launch projects worth Rs 900 cr in Hanamkonda (https://telanganatoday.com/ktr-to-launch-projects-worth-rs-900-cr-in-hanamkonda)

5. International Relations:

– Canada wants “private talks” with India to resolve diplomatic dispute: Foreign Minister Melanie Joly (https://telanganatoday.com/canada-wants-private-talks-with-india-to-resolve-diplomatic-dispute-foreign-minister-melanie-joly)

6. Entertainment:

– Bollywood actress, husband involved in luxury car accident in Italy (https://telanganatoday.com/bollywood-actress-husband-involved-in-luxury-car-accident-in-italy)

7. Real Estate:

– Hyderabad sees surge in premium real estate as affordable housing market shrinks (https://telanganatoday.com/hyderabad-sees-surge-in-premium-real-estate-as-affordable-housing-market-shrinks)