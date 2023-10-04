KTR refutes Modi’s claims on BRS seeking political alliances

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:29 AM, Wed - 4 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao firmly stated that the party never sought political alliances during elections since the formation of the State.

He was responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claims that BRS sought potential alliances with NDA in the upcoming elections.

Taking to social media, Minister Rama Rao emphasised that it has consistently been the opposition parties that have forged alliances, putting aside ideological differences to challenge the formidable K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government.

He also pointed to a past incident in 2018 when the then BJP State president Dr. K Laxman made overtures towards an alliance with BRS ahead of GHMC elections. However, the latter swiftly rejected the proposal, highlighting their commitment to independent political endeavors.

Rebuking the allegations of the Prime Minister, the BRS working president said the political tourists with selective amnesia who are fabricating stories should know this.

He questioned the rationale behind such a move. He asked, “Why should BRS ally with a party that didn’t even secure deposits in 105 assembly segments?”

Rama Rao also highlighted BRS’s strong electoral performance, particularly in the GHMC elections, where they demonstrated the capability to form their own government.

He made it clear that BRS stands as a party of fighters, not cheaters, emphasizing their commitment to their political principles and independent path forward.