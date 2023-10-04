KTR to launch projects worth Rs 900 cr in Hanamkonda

Addressing a press meet, MLA Vinay Bhaskar said the city would be developed as a temple tourism destination.

Hanamkonda: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development works worth Rs.900 crore during his visit to the tri-cities on Friday, said West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar.

Addressing a press meet along with MLC Baswaraju Saraiah, MLA Challa Dharma Reddy and other BRS leaders here on Wednesday, Vinay Bhaskar said the city would be developed as a temple tourism destination. He also announced that the foundation stone for an RTC model bus station would be laid that day in Hanamkonda.

Vinay Bhaskar said the BJP was doing petty politics and talking in a way that degrades people. He also said that while the BRS was worshipping Mahatma Gandhi, the BJP was worshipping Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Gandhi.

Vinay Bhaskar also said that the BRS had no business with the BJP and that the party did not have to join the NDA alliance. He challenged the BJP to fulfil the promises made to Telangana during the bifurcation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh if the party loves the people of the State. Vinay Bhaskar also predicted that the BJP would not get deposits in the upcoming elections and that the party’s existing MLAs would also lose.

Baswaraj Saraiah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on Minister KT Rama Rao were not correct. He also said all the people of the country were looking towards Telangana. KUDA Chairman S Sundarraj Yadav, former Chairman of the KUDA Marri Yadava Reddy, corporators and others were present.