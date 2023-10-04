Watch: Hyderabadi Biryani bowls over Pakistan Cricket Team, Shadab blames it for team’s poor fielding

07:17 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Hyderabad: After endless debates over which biryani is better, with Hyderabad, Kolkata and Lucknow being the toughest contenders, there is now a new cross-border contender – Karachi!

The Pakistani cricketers who are currently in India for the World Cup were asked to chose the better biryani between the Hyderabadi version and its Karachi counterpart, adding another contender to the never-ending “who does it better” debate.

However, looks like we have a clear winner here. No prizes for guessing. In a video shared by the ICC World Cup ’23 on its Instagram page, Pakistani cricketers can be seen rating the world-famous Hyderabadi Biryani. Calling it a “little spicy” skipper Babar Azam rated in 8/10, while Hasan Ali said that “if in the mood for biryani, a full 10/10”.

Imam-ul-Haq, nephew of the legendary Inzamum-ul-Haq, former captain of Pakistan gave it a 11/10 and called it “too good” and Haris Rauf rated it a high 20/10, indicating being completely bowled over by Hyderabad’s favourite food.

Looks like the team has in fact, found the “better biryani” as the stand-in skipper Shadab Khan, in a post match interview blamed the team’s poor fielding on Hyderabadi biryani. Being asked by Harsha Bhogle about the team’s poor show on the field, Shadab said “we did not field well in the match as we have only been eating biryani since the time they have arrived in Hyderabad.”

Watch the video here:

