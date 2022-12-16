Arete unveils new program to reduce impact of cyber attack

The global cyber risk management company helps businesses to study their existing security framework, identify gaps and bridge them using data-driven methods

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Arete has launched a new incident response retainer program to prepare small and medium businesses (SMBs), which face breaches resulting in a minimum of 6-8 days to recover despite having the best security solutions and data backup strategies, to respond to and prevent cyber incidents.

Arete, which offers its services in 40 languages, will also enable SMBs to identify existing malicious threats and determine whether any confidential information has already been leaked to reduce the impact of potential cyber risks.

The global cyber risk management company helps businesses to study their existing security framework, identify gaps and bridge them using data-driven methods gathered from previous use cases. It also brings actionable insights to reduce hidden costs and unplanned downtimes associated with breaches.

In order to offer best-in-class security practices, clients’ security processes will be evaluated and benchmarked against industry peers. Moreover, detailed cyber-risk posture feedback and a roadmap for implementing the cyber risk management strategy will be offered to clients.

“At Arete, we are constantly monitoring the threat landscape through multiple assignments and use cases and designing world-class security solutions for our clients. Our latest program aligns with this vision. This service is essential to enhance the businesses’ approach toward their information security program and incident management capabilities. We are excited to see the response and hope to deliver exceptional outcomes through this service,” said Mr. Raj Sivaraju, Arete’s President of APAC (Asia Pacific), in a press release.