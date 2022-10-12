Hyderabad: Case registered for carrying out cyber attacks on company website

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police booked a case against three persons for an alleged cyber-attack on a company website and causing loss to its reputation and money.

According to the police, three persons – Vijay Kumar Anandasu, Karan Kumar Anadasu and Ashwanth Kumar, allegedly conspired with a Vietnamese company and launched cyber-attacks on Hogar Controls India Private Limited between July and November 2021.

“There were multiple attacks on the company’s systems affecting the safety and security of its customers and the company had to spend a lot of money and resources to fix the issues,” stated Veerabhadra Reddy, director of Hogar Controls India Private Limited in his complaint to the police.

The Cyberabad cyber-crime police booked a case under various Sections of Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act and took up investigation.