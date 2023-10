Argentinian “Tango Dance” Gaining Popularity In Hyderabad | Tango Dance | Telangana Today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:17 AM, Sat - 28 October 23

“TANGO” is now gradually evolving in Hyderabad. Let us know about a unique Argentinian dance form called ‘Tango’ that originated hundreds of years ago.Tango is a partner dance like salsa, but it has a distinct character.