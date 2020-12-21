Ariana Grande announces engagement to boyfriend Dalton Gomez

The ‘7 Rings’ singer took to Instagram to share a few pictures of herself with Gomez including a few more solo pictures of herself wearing the announcement ring.

Washington: Musician Ariana Grande on Sunday (local time) announced that she has been engaged to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez. The ‘7 Rings’ singer took to Instagram to share a few pictures of herself with Gomez including a few more solo pictures of herself wearing the announcement ring.

As the pictures that she had posted were self-explanatory, Grande kept the caption simple and wrote, “forever n then some.” “They couldn’t be happier, they’re just so excited.

This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled,” People magazine quoted a source as saying. According to Fox News, Gomez is a Los Angeles real estate legend and the couple were first linked up to each other around Valentine’s Day this year.

As per TMZ, the couple had earlier this year decided to spend the quarantine period together.