Arjun, Bavasamavart hog limelight at Telangana Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:12 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

Arjun Krishnan Somanchi and Bavasamavart Aerramalla crowned overall champions in the Under-9 and Under-15 categories

Hyderabad: Arjun Krishnan Somanchi and Bavasamavart Aerramalla crowned overall champions in the Under-9 and Under-15 categories respectively of the Telangana Chess Foundation U-9 and U-15 Chess Tournament held in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Samvrita and Ayush Pal bagged top honours in the U-7 and U-11 categories.

Results:

U-9 (Overall championship): 1 Arjun Krishnan Somanchi, 2 Swara Deepak;

U-15 (Overall championship): 1 Bavasamavart Aerramalla, 2 Shamil;

U-7: 1 Samvrita, 2 Aditeya Mahendra, 3 Haraditya Krishna;

U-9: 1 Viraaj Anand, 2 B Sujan Naik, 3 Kaustubha; U-11: 1 Ayush Pal, 2 Rithwik Chandra, 3 Dhanush;

U-13: 1 Jayaram, 2 Anirudh, 3 Shanmukha Saayi; U-15: 1 Sahishnu, 2 Sathvik P.