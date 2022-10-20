Hyderabad’s Ashmita clinches National U-19 Chess Championship

Hyderabad: Ashmita Reddy of Kendriya Vidyalaya-Kanchanbag, Hyderabad bagged top honours of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan National Under-19 Girls Chess Championship held in Gurugram, Haryana on Wednesday.

Ashmitha defeated Prachi Bhushan of Lucknow in the tie-breaker to clinch the title after both tied with seven points from eight rounds. Earlier, Ashmita downed Priya Tharchini of Chennai in the final round. Payal Das of Bhuvaneswar settled for third spot with 6.5 points.

Results: 1 Ashmita Reddy (7); 2 Prachi Bhushan (7); 3 Payal Das (6.5).