ARL Tyres joins forces with RCB as official performance partner for IPL 2024

The association between ARL Tyres and RCB marks a significant milestone, showcasing ARL Tyres' commitment to performance excellence and innovation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 March 2024, 09:45 PM

Hyderabad: In a strategic move to bolster their presence in the sports arena, ARL Tyres, a leading manufacturer of high-quality tyre tubes, has announced its partnership with Royal Challengers BengaluruRoyal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the Official Performance Partner for the ongoing IPL 2024 cricket league.

With a strong focus on delivering high-performance tyre and tube products, ARL Tyres has established itself as a trusted name in the industry, exporting its products to over 60 countries globally.

Speaking about this partnership, Amit Agarwal, Managing Director of ARL Tyres, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are delighted to partner with RCB, a team known for its determination and winning spirit. This collaboration not only strengthens our brand presence but also reflects our shared values of perseverance and performance.”