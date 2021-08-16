Army Public School celebrates 75th Independence Day of India

Principal Smitha Govind hoisted the Tiranga followed by the singing of the National Anthem.

To commemorate the 75th Independence Day of India, Army Public School Bolarum celebrated “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”. From Interschool virtual national integration programme and numerous special assemblies to competitions such as Tiranga –making, travelogue and brochure making, 3-D card making, poem recitation etc. were organised over a period from 08 to 15 August 2021.

Principal Smitha Govind hoisted the Tiranga followed by the singing of the National Anthem. The students were then introduced to the guest of the event, Major General Rajesh Kundra (Retd), who is the recipient of Sena Medal & Ati Vishisht Medal for his exemplary service in the military and his vital role in the Kargil War.

In his inspirational speech, he applauded the brave soldiers who perform their duties in severe and hostile conditions, cited the example of Wing Commander Abhinandan who through his sheer grit and courage warded off the enemies without thinking about his safety and also spoke on the need to eradicate social evils.

The students were also brought together to meet and greet Aprajita Acharya, a lawyer and daughter of Late Major Padmapani Acharya, MVC, who was martyred in the Kargil War and was awarded the Mahavir Chakra posthumously.

