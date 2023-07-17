Aroma Singh assumes charge as IG cum Principal Chief Security Commissioner of SCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:07 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Aroma Singh Thakur

Hyderabad: Senior railway security officer, Aroma Singh Thakur has assumed charge as Inspector General – cum – Principal Chief Security Commissioner (IG-cum-PCSC), South Central Railway (SCR) at Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad on Monday.

Aroma Singh, an Indian Railway Protection Force Service (IRPFS) 1993 batch officer, prior to the present assignment worked as IG-cum-PCSC, North Western Railway.

She started her career as Assistant Security Commissioner and rose to the rank of IG-cum-PCSC. Earlier, as Deputy Inspector General (DIG), she served at Southern Railway and was also holding additional charge of Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Perambur where she played key role in collating and analysing the pattern of crime in all the zonal railways, a press release said.

Aroma Singh Thakur is the recipient of Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service, Director General’s Insignia thrice in 2005, 2015 and 2023 and General Manager’s Medal and Merit Certificate.

