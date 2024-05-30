Arrangements in place for counting votes polled in Adilabad Parliament segment

According to officials, three venues have been created for counting the votes in the district centre.

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 30 May 2024, 09:07 PM

Adilabad: Elaborate arrangements are in place for counting votes polled for Adilabad Lok Sabha segment, in Adilabad on June 4.

Adilabad Parliament constituency, comprises seven Assembly segments – Adilabad, Boath, Nirmal, Khanapur, Mudhole, Sirpur (T) and Asifabad. According to officials, three venues have been created for counting the votes in the district centre. While votes of Adilabad and Boath Assembly segments would be counted in the Technical Training and Development Centre (TTDC), votes polled in Nirmal, Khanapur and Mudhole segments were going to be counted in Sanjay Gandhi Polytechnic College. Counting of votes belonging to both Sirpur (T) and Asifabad Assembly constituencies would be carried out at Telangana Social Welfare Residential School (Girls).

Fourteen tables were arranged to count the votes, while the votes were going to be counted in 159 rounds. Each round will take somewhere between 10 and 15 minutes. The counting of votes would begin at 8 am. Counting of votes relating to Asifabad segment would take the highest 26 rounds, while votes of Adilabad segment were going to be counted in 21 rounds.

The result of the elections would be known by afternoon. However, the result would be officially announced by evening. A total of 12,21,563 electors cast votes in 2,200 polling stations created for the polls as against the total of 16,50,175 electors. Of them, 5,99,108 were male voters, while 6,22,420 were female electors and 35 were others. The district saw 74.03 percent of voting as against 71.42 percent of turnout in 2019.

A dozen candidates including nominees of BRS, BJP and Congress are in fray. The candidates conducted an intensive campaign facing scorching heat wave conditions. Some of the prominent candidates included Athram Sakku, fielded by BRS, Godam Nagesh of BJP and Athram Suguna belonging to the Congress. Incidentally, Sakku, Nagesh and Suguna were once teachers before venturing into politics.