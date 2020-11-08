Arrangements in place for Dubbak by-poll counting

The returning officer, who visited Indur Engineering College, the venue, to check the arrangements, said the entire counting process will be videographed to ensure transparency.

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Siddipet: Returning Officer for Dubbak by-poll B Chenniah on Sunday said all arrangements were in place for the counting of Dubbak by-election votes.

The returning officer, who visited Indur Engineering College, the venue, to check the arrangements, said the entire counting process will be videographed to ensure transparency. Saying that Internet facility had been provided at the counting centre, he said the results will be uploaded on ECI (Election Commission of India) website strictly adhering to its guidelines.

Stating that the counting process will commence at 8am on November 10, Chenniah said ballot votes will be counted first. He said that the counting staff have undergone mandatory training.

On Saturday, Collector and District Election Officer Bharathi Hollikeri and Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis inspected the Indur College, where the EVMs were stored in a strong room, and made several suggestions regarding arrangements for counting.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner said the Police Act will be imposed in Siddipet town until the counting of Dubbak by-poll is completed. Gatherings of more than five persons will not be allowed in the city besides prohibiting use of loudspeakers and use of party flags around one km radius of the counting centre.

He said taking out rallies, organising meetings and dharnas was also banned even after the results are declared.

