Arrangements in place for smooth polling in Zaheerabad, Medak

As many as 371 polling stations out of these were identified as sensitive. Kranthi has been working in coordination with the Kamareddy and Nizamabad collectors, and SPs of these three districts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 May 2024, 06:55 PM

Sangareddy: The election officials of both the Zaheerabad and Medak Lok Sabha Constituencies have made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of polling on Monday.

Led by the Returning Officer of Zaherabad and District Collector Valluru Kranthi, the officials have made arrangements for smooth conduction of polling at 2,124 polling stations spread in Sangareddy, Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts.

The constituency, spread in seven assembly segments, had 16,40,755 voters. There were more women votes than men in the constituency While there were 8.39 lakh women voters, Zaheerbad had just 8.01 lakh men voters.

Meanwhile, the election officials led by Medak Collector and Returning Officer of Medak Lok Sabha Constituency Rahul Raj have made all arrangements for conducting the polling without any issues. The constituency is spread over seven assembly segments in Sangareddy, Siddipet and Medak districts.

Medak had 18,28,209 voters. While women had 9.16 lakh votes, the men had 8.96 votes. Out of 1,971 polling stations, the constituency had 371 sensitive polling stations.