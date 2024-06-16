Arrangements in place in Hyderabad for Eid-ul-Adha on Monday

On Saturday night, public representatives including local MLAs and officials of TS Wakf Board and police department inspected the arrangements being made for prayers at the Eidgah Mir Alam.

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 16 June 2024, 04:46 PM

A man selling wooden planks used to cut the mutton into pieces in view of Bakrid festival. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: With Eid ul Adha, to be celebrated on Monday, all arrangements for the prayers were made by the TS Wakf Board at major Eidgahs in the city.

The authorities have cleaned and spruced up the Eidgah Mir Alam at Bahadurpura, the Eidgah Khadeem (old) at Madannapet, Eidgah Bilali at Masab Tank and other important places where Eid congregational prayers are held.

The police in view of the disturbances in some parts of the State over cattle transportation and sale have beefed up security in the city. At Eidgah Mir Alam, around 1400 policemen including Rapid Action Force, civil police, Telangana Special Police, City Armed Reserve and Task Force will be deployed.

Similarly, at communally sensitive localities armed pickets were being posted to prevent any untoward incident. “Sufficient police force is deployed for the Eid ul Adha prayers. Everything is peaceful and no one will be allowed to create trouble,” said DCP (south) Sneha Mehra.

Meanwhile in the cattle markets set up for Bakrid, there was a huge rush. Brisk business was reported at Jiyaguda, Chanchalguda, Jalpally, Pahadishareef, Falaknuma, Tolichowki till late in the evening.

“Business is good but profits are less due to the arrival of sacrificial animals on a large scale. There are many traders who are worried if they would be able to sell their sheep by Monday afternoon,” said G Venkatesh, a farmer from Mahbubnagar.

Also, the Mahabub Chowk tools market witnessed heavy rush as people headed to the place to purchase knives used to cut or mince the meat. Bakeries stocked huge big bread used for preparing ‘double ka meetha’, a dessert usually prepared on the Eid ul Adha. Some restaurants were also selling the ‘double ka meetha’, sweet for families who would not be getting time to make it at their home.

On the other hand, butchers from different districts are heading to the city to cater to the demand for butchers. A butcher charges between Rs.1,000 and Rs.1,200 per sheep on Eid ul Adha day and most of them come from Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda and Jadcherla by trains.