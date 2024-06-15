Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad for Bakrid prayers

The restrictions will be in force from 8 am to 11.30 am.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 08:50 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police announced traffic restrictions at Mir Alam Eidgah, Hockey grounds, Masab Tank and Langer Houz on Monday in view of Eid ul Adha (Bakrid) prayers. The restrictions will be in force from 8 am to 11.30 am.

At Bahadurpura, general traffic coming from Puranapul, Kamatipura and Kishanbagh towards the Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank will not be allowed towards the Eidgah. Instead, it will be diverted at Bahadurpura crossroads towards Kishanbagh, Kamatipura and Puranapul.

Similarly traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah from the Aramghar side and will be diverted at Danamma Huts cross roads towards Shastripuram, NS Kunta, etc.

People heading to Eidgah for prayers will be allowed in the restricted area. However, they have to park their vehicles at designated places.

At Masab Tank, traffic from Mehdipatnam towards Road No 1 Banjara Hills will be diverted through Masab Tank flyover towards Khairatabad. RTC buses coming from Road No 12 will be diverted at Road 1/12 junction towards Taj Island and Khairatabad. General traffic coming from Road No 1/12 Banjara Hills will be diverted towards Chintal Basthi Road.