Art festival ‘Dabaki Rising’ to be back in Hyderabad on September 4

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:11 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: The second edition of Hyderabad-based art festival, Dabaki Rising, is going to be back in the city, at the Moonshine project, Jubilee hills, on September 4.

The event will feature about 25 artistes from eclectic fields including music, fashion, art, culinary, design, and dance, to showcase their works. Around 20 Hyderabad-based home-grown brands such as organic skin-care, clothing, vegetables, and more will be displayed.

Six workshops will be held throughout the day, followed by live music performances by bands ‘Black Daimond,’ ‘Tadhom Project,’ and ‘DJ Kalmi.’

“The idea of organising this event is to bring together the artist community of Hyderabad at one place and to bridge the gap in the art industry. The event also helps in promoting many independent artists,” said Akhil Kotha, founder of ‘Dabaki.’

The day-long workshops include: The art of Drag by Patruni Sastry, Styling by Manya Cherabuddi, Gestalt Art Therapy by Sehar Ali, Pole Dancing by Pound Kakkar, Repurpose Furniture by Kiranmayee Madupu, and a soap making workshop by Saka Organics.

Dabaki is a collaborative community that brings together several artists who come in for culturally rich and immersive experiences from various parts of the country. The first edition of ‘Dabaki Rising’ took place in 2019 in Hyderabad at Tabula Rasa.

Details about the workshops, products and services, and pricing can be found in the official website of Dabaki, at https://www.dabaki.com/