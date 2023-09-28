Artillery Centre Hyderabad Celebrates 197th Gunners Day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:46 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Lieutenant General KR Rao (Retd) paying homage to the brave soldiers at the Centre War Memorial on the occasion of Gunners Day at Artillery Centre, Hyderabad on 28 Sep 2023.

Hyderabad: Artillery Centre Hyderabad celebrated 197th Gunners Day on Thursday. The Gunners’ Day commemorates the raising of 5 (Bombay) Mountain Battery, the first Indian Artillery unit on September 28, 1827.

To mark the occasion, the Centre brought together the serving and retired personnel of the Artillery to honour tradition, unity and valor on this special day. The day commenced with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony to pay a poignant tribute to the brave gunners who have laid down their lives in service to the Nation.

Commandant, Artillery Centre Hyderabad, veterans and Agniveers laid wreaths at the War Memorial. This was followed by interaction amongst all the serving, retired gunners and Agniveers. All the Agniveers were motivated by the rich legacy and experience of the retired gunners. In the evening, a light and sound show to showcase the rich heritage of the arm was conducted.

The event was participated by Major General Rakesh Manocha, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA).