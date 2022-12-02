Arun Vijay’s action crime thriller ‘Aakrosham’ is set to release in theatres on December 9

CH Satish Kumar of Vigneswara Entertainments and Jaganmohini have collaborated to bring the film to the Telugu audience, in association with Movie Slides Pvt Ltd.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:19 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: Arun Vijay has the distinct image of being a versatile actor who does a variety of subjects. The Tamil movie ‘Sinam’ is one such outing of his. ‘Aakrosham’ is the title of its Telugu version, featuring him as a cop. Made as a revenge drama, the film is a crime-action thriller and an emotional family drama, too.

The action crime thriller is going to hit the screens in a grand manner in the Telugu States on December 9.

Speaking about ‘Aakrosham’, producer Satish Kumar said, “The Telugu audiences always love content films that are also high on sensible elements. Our banner delivered a hit with Arun Vijay recently in the form of ‘Enugu’. The actor is known to the Telugu audience as a promising actor. His films have been accepted by the audience in Telugu.”

‘Sinam’, when it was released in Tamil, was lauded for its revenge and other elements. Action, thrills and other elements are superb in it. The Telugu audience is surely going to enjoy the movie.

Also starring Pallak Lalwani, Kaali Venkat, RNR Manohar, KSG Venkatesh, and Marumalarchi Bharathi, the film is directed by GNR Kumaravelan. Directed by GNR Kumaravelan, the film has music by Shabir Tabare Alam, while Gopinath is the director of photography. Story and dialogues are penned by co-director R Saravanan.