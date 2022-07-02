Enugu Review: Perfect blend of action and drama

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Published: Updated On - 05:17 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

A family conflict stirred with elements of love and garnished with humour. Simply put, that’s what the movie ‘Enugu’ is.

An action drama in Tamil dubbed in Telugu, the movie is written and helmed by popular director Hari. The cast includes Arun Vijay, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, Ammu Abhirami, Ramachandra Raju, and Radikaa Sarathkumar playing important roles.

However, ‘Enugu’ is carried solely on the performance of Arun Vijay who gives his everything for the role. While Radikaa handles her role with her usual winning performance, Yogi Babu’s humour does evoke a laughter here and there.

The story revolves around four brothers from a reputed family with the eldest one having strong religious and caste beliefs. Along with the fourth of the siblings, Arun Vijay, born to stepmother Radikaa, all live as one big family which runs prawns export business. It is Arun who looks out for everyone and defends them from their adversaries.

The issue of marriage creates fissures among the otherwise closely-knit family and as differences mount and misunderstandings separate them, plans are drawn by adversaries to eliminate Arun and Radikaa. When these plans go awry and the enemy instead targets Arun’s elder brother, the family comes together to forgive the younger one and welcome him back home.

Editing of the movie is by Anthony while Gopinath took care of cinematography. With soundtrack for the movie composed by GV Prakash Kumar, ‘Enugu’ is Arun Vijay and Priya Bhavani Shankar’s second movie together after ‘Mafia: Chapter 1’. A large part of the movie is filmed around Tamil Nadu.