Audience will connect with ‘Enugu’ at an emotional level: Arun Vijay

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:29 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Hyderabad: Vigneswara Entertainments and Drumsticks Production House, and presenter Jaganmohini have come together to release ‘Enugu’, whose release date will be announced soon. The action drama stars Arun Vijay, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, ‘KGF’ Ramachandra Raju, Radhika Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and others. Directed by action director Hari, known for best action films and back-to-back hits with ‘Singham’ series, the film is emotional family entertainer. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music. Having completed all formalities, ‘Enugu’ is now heading to theatres. On Sunday, the film’s team celebrated a pre-release event at the Taj Deccan Hotel in Hyderabad in the presence of several guests.

Director Hari said, “This is my 16th movie. I sincerely thank the Telugu audience, producers and distributors for lapping up my previous movies. ‘Enugu’ is a commercial and emotional action film that deserves to be watched with your family. We have tried to depict relevant social issues in the entertainment format. There is also an inherent message in the movie. The family audience are surely going to connect with the content.”

Hero Arun Vijay said, “This film is going to be released simultaneously in both Telugu and Tamil, and is the biggest film in my career. It has been great working with Hari sir. Besides strong emotional content, ‘Enugu’ also boasts of family values. Everyone is going to connect with its content. GV Prakash Kumar has given some great music. The making values are excellent. I am confident that this content-based movie will be loved by the Telugu audience.”

Actor Samuthirakani said, “I get to learn a lot from director Hari every time I am with him. I am sure that everyone who watches ‘Enugu’ will connect with its emotional content. This is a complete package and will definitely be a success. The lead pair’s performance is superb. I am very happy to have got to act with them.”

“I am excited about the simultaneous Telugu-Tamil release of this movie. I urge the Telugu audience to accept me wholeheartedly! I am very happy to have got to work with director Hari garu, Radhika madam, Samuthrakani sir, and GV Prakash,” said actor Priya.