Arun Vijay’s action crime thriller ‘Aakrosham’ to release in theatres on December 16

During the movie’s promotions, the makers interacted with the media in Hyderabad to brief them about the highlights of ‘Aakrosham’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 AM, Sat - 10 December 22

Hyderabad: The Tamil movie ‘Sinam’ is one of the best outings in Arun Vijay’s career, featuring him as a cop. Made as a revenge drama, the film is an action crime thriller and an emotional family story, too. CH Satish Kumar and Jaganmohini have collaborated for the project. ‘Aakrosham’, the Telugu-dubbed version of the thriller film is going to hit the screens in the Telugu States on December 16.

Producer Satish Kumar said that the film conveys the emotions pertaining to multiple familial relations in an engrossing manner. “Our film has also got captivating action segments. Since the emotions and other ingredients are relatable to everyone, we are sure that ‘Aakrosham’, set to release on December 16, will be embraced by the audience. The film talks about issues that our society needs to deal with. We hope that the audiences are going to bless us when our movie,” he said.

Actor Pallak Lalwani said that Hyderabad feels like home every time she is in the city. Adding that Telugu cinema is special to her, Pallak who plays Madhu in the entertainer, hoped that ‘Aakrosham’ receives the kind of response that the Tamil original had received.

Hero Arun Vijay said that he is quite excited about the Telugu release of his movie. “I am eagerly waiting to know the audience’s response here. Our earlier plan was to release ‘Aakrosham’ on December 9. But we have postponed it to 16th with the intention of ensuring the maximum release. A good movie must reach everyone. The family audience, especially women and girls, are going to enjoy watching it. This is an emotional action thriller with a nice message,” the actor added.

Arun Vijay also said that his association with producer Satish Kumar started growing with the film ‘Enugu’. “I am glad that he is releasing ‘Aakrosham’. He is intent on ensuring that the film gets the maximum release,” the actor said.

Also starring Kaali Venkat, RNR Manohar, KSG Venkatesh, and Marumalarchi Bharathi, the film is directed by GNR Kumaravelan. Vigneswara Entertainments and Jaganmohini, in association with Movie Slides Pvt Ltd, are producing the film which has music by Shabir Tabare Alam and cinematography by Gopinath.