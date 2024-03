Arvind Kejriwal appears in court and gets bail | ED Summons | Delhi Excise Policy | Delhi News

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 05:40 PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeared in court for skipping Enforcement Directorate summons, resulting in bail being granted to him. The case stems from ED summons related to the Delhi Excise Policy, which AAP claims are not legally valid.