Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
#ArvindKejriwal trends on Twitter after he asks Centre to print currency notes with images of deities 

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 03:18 PM, Wed - 26 October 22
Arvind Kejriwal addressing people of Delhi.

Hyderabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gets trolled for his comments on efforts needed to put the economy back on track.

He appealed to the government at the Centre to print currency notes with pictures of gods Lakshmi and Ganesha, along with Mahatma Gandhi, as the deities symbolise wealth and prosperity.

He made the statement today at a press conference held in New Delhi. The AAP Chief also said that he will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this issue in a couple of days.

Watch the video here:

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, also supported Arvind Kejriwal’s comments by sharing his opinions on his official Twitter account.

With over 4k tweets, ‘#ArvindKejriwal’ started to trend on social media platforms.

His comments didn’t go down well with netizens as they took to Twitter to take a swipe at the Delhi CM.

“This man is an IITian and an ex-IRS officer. Wonder, how politics and thirst for power can leave even the brightest of minds in a despicable position(sic),” wrote a user.

“Seriously this person is an IITian. What a waste of Taxpayers’ Money. Is there any theory @ArvindKejriwal to prove this,” another user commented

“This coming from an IITian. Sad,” a third user said.

Check out a few more reactions here:

