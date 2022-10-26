| Arvindkejriwal Trends On Twitter After He Asks Centre To Print Currency Notes With Images Of Deities

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:18 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Arvind Kejriwal addressing people of Delhi.

Hyderabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gets trolled for his comments on efforts needed to put the economy back on track.

He appealed to the government at the Centre to print currency notes with pictures of gods Lakshmi and Ganesha, along with Mahatma Gandhi, as the deities symbolise wealth and prosperity.

He made the statement today at a press conference held in New Delhi. The AAP Chief also said that he will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this issue in a couple of days.

Watch the video here:

Addressing an important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/w5wiYs2seT — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 26, 2022

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, also supported Arvind Kejriwal’s comments by sharing his opinions on his official Twitter account.

माँ लक्ष्मी और भगवान गणेश संपन्नता और समृद्धि के प्रतीक है। उनके आशीर्वाद से देश समृद्ध होकर आगे बढ़ेगा और नंबर 1 बनेगा। भारत की करंसी पर महात्मा गांधी जी के साथ-साथ माँ लक्ष्मी और भगवान गणेश की तस्वीर लगाना पूरे देश के लिए मंगलमयी साबित होगा.. https://t.co/Fh4x7HFJBt — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 26, 2022

With over 4k tweets, ‘#ArvindKejriwal’ started to trend on social media platforms.

His comments didn’t go down well with netizens as they took to Twitter to take a swipe at the Delhi CM.

“This man is an IITian and an ex-IRS officer. Wonder, how politics and thirst for power can leave even the brightest of minds in a despicable position(sic),” wrote a user.

“Seriously this person is an IITian. What a waste of Taxpayers’ Money. Is there any theory @ArvindKejriwal to prove this,” another user commented

“This coming from an IITian. Sad,” a third user said.

Check out a few more reactions here:

This pathetic slime is trying to damage control his Aurangzeb image by asking for the new notes. Half hearted appeal so that he can present his Pro Hindu credentials in an election rally. #ArvindKejriwal #Currency pic.twitter.com/gFDfCLxaD4 — Awara Electron 👻 (@TenseHealer) October 26, 2022

Wow and you are an IITian 😅

> Ok, if really the country will prosper, then what abt the presence of God's Murti in every house and even Banks in India.

> Completely, a poor logic just for the sake of politics. — Fahad فہد (@iamfahad_khan_) October 26, 2022