Aryna Sabalenka beats China’s Zheng to retain Australian Open title

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 January 2024, 03:55 PM

Melbourne: Aryna Sabalenka beat China’s Zheng Qinwen 6-3 6-2 to retain the Australian Open women’s singles title on Saturday.

The Belarusian second seed was the first woman to retain the Melbourne Park title since compatriot Victoria Azarenka in 2013.