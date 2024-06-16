KTR calls Medak communal violence shameful

He reminded that when former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was at the helm of affairs, Telangana had remained peaceful without any communal violence for the last nine and a half years.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 June 2024, 08:10 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday termed the communal violence in Medak shameful, stating that a peaceful town like Medak, which never witnnessed any communal activity in the past, had now become a mess.

Communal tensions escalated in Medak on Saturday after members of two religious groups clashed over the transportation of cattle, allegedly cows, to a spot in Medak town.

Supporters of the BJP and its affiliated outfit BJYM then staged protests and allegedly got involved in the clash, following which the police imposed Section 144.

While 45 persons were booked, at least nine persons were reportedly detained from both sides. Taking to X, Rama Rao stated that Telangana was peaceful sans any communal violence for the last nine and a half years. “And now in the Congress Government, neither is there any Law nor any Order,” he said.