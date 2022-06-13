ASCI signs MoU with NALSAR for academic collaboration

Hyderabad: Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad, and the National Academy of Legal Studies And Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote excellence in teaching, training and research, at Bella Vista Campus of ASCI.

The MoU will facilitate ASCI and NALSAR in organising joint activities such as seminars, workshops, lectures and conferences, academic collaboration and research activities, mutual exchange of expertise, transfer of information and academic material and access to the other facilities.

The MoU was signed on Monday by Dr Nirmalya Bagchi, Director General (I/c), ASCI and Prof. V Balakista Reddy, Professor of Law & Registrar, NALSAR University of Law.