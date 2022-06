Ashok bags top honours at Professional Academy Tennis Tournament

28 June 22

Hyderabad: Ashok defeated Shekhar in the men’s singles of the Professional Tennis Academy’s Junior’s and Men’s Round Robin and Knockout Tennis Tournament held at the Professional Tennis Academy, Hyderabad on Monday.

Meanwhile, Md Aslam Pasha and Shanmukha Raju downed Surya and Sowjanya Naidu in the doubles to emerge champions.

Results: Mixed Singles: U-8: Winner: Riya Jaffri, Runner-up: Aniksha; U-10: Winner: Varish, Runner-up: Devansh Reddy; U-12: Winner: Aniha, Runner-up: Sri Vallab; U-14: Aashray, Runner-up: Manish, U-16: Winner: Minal, Runner-up: Manish; Men’s singles: Winner: Ashok, Runner-up: Shekhar; Doubles: Winner: Md Aslam Pasha/Shanmukha Raju, Runners-up: Surya/Sowjanya Naidu.