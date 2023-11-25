Ashok Gehlot vs Narendra Modi: Rajasthan Elections 2023 | Rajasthan News

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:20 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Hyderabad: After casting his vote in Sardarpura, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches, stating they “lack substance.” Gehlot expressed confidence in Congress’s victory, asserting the party will return to power in the state. Addressing reporters, Gehlot emphasized that the state assembly election is not Modi’s election, and discussions should focus on development.