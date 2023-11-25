Ashok Gehlot vs Narendra Modi: Rajasthan Elections 2023 | Rajasthan News

After casting his vote in Sardarpura, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches, stating they "lack substance."
