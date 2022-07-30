Ashoka, Corfe Castle impress in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:24 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Ashoka and Corfe Castle impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Amalfitana (A Joshi) 43, worked well. Nugget (A Joshi) 44, strode out well.

Amyra (RB) 47, moved easy. Yaletown (A Joshi) 47, strode out well. Bellaque (P Vikram) & Humanitariah (K Mukesh) 47.5, pair moved easy.

800m:

Wallop And Gallop (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/48, handy. Bijili (Md Ismail) 58, 600/45, good. Path Of Peace (RB) 1-1, 600/47, moved well. Cash Register (Apprentice) 58, 600/44, looks well. Beauty On Parade (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/48, moved easy. Arabian Queen (RB) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Elusive (Rohit Kumar) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Burgundy Black (DS Deora) & 3y-(Stardan/Passion N’ Flames) (RB) 1-2, 600/46, pair finished level. Malibu (Kuldeep Singh) & Wind Sprite (Afroz Khan) 58, 600/45, former fit and well.

1000m:

NRI Ultrapower (Rohit Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47, moved easy. Silver Lining (RB) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved freely. Forever Bond (RB) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Stunning Force (Deepak Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, good. Roshanara (Khurshad Alam) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, moved well. Horse O’ War (Gaddam) & It’s My Life (B Nikhil) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, former showed out. Sound Echo (Kuldeep Singh) & Aiza (Aneel) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well. Pacific Command (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, shaped well. Silver Arrow (Abhay Singh) & Sopranos (Madhu Babu) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair moved well. Berkeley (Kuldeep Singh) & Pedro Planet (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level. Take A Gamble (DS Deora) & Shazam (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, pair improving. Arba Wahed Arba (RB) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, not extended. Arrowtown (B Nikhil) & Mr Perfect (Gaddam) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former better. Ella Eldingar (Aneel) & Space Time (RB) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44, former moved well. Ashoka (AA Vikrant) & Swiss Girl (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former pleased. Corfe Castle (Afroz Khan) & Premier Action (Kuldeep Singh) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, former cought the eye. Shah Of Iran (P Sai Kumar) & That’s My Way (Aneel) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former moved well. Urgent (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well.