Ashoka, Samrat, Francis Bacon, White Roses impress in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:28 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Ashoka, Samrat, Francis Bacon, White Roses, Divine Destiny and Advance Guard impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Archangels (AA Vikrant) 48, handy. Silver Lining (Afroz Khan) 47.5, moved easy.

800m:

Galwan (Kiran Naidu) 1-0, 600/46, handy. Flamingo Fame (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Trump Star (RB) 58, 600/43, well in hand. Desert Sultan (RB) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Path Of Peace (Aneel) 58, 600/44, unextended. Resurgence (Kiran Naidu) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Battle Ready (AA Vikrant) 1-3, 600/47.5, moved freely. Hugh Capet (Dhanu Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

Corfe Castle (Kuldeep Singh) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Bedford (P Sai Kumar) 1-0, 600/44, well in hand. Salisbury (Kiran Naidu) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Laurus (Rohit Kumar) (From 1200/400) 1-2, eased up. Grand Duke (Apprentice) 1-0, 600/45, looks well. Epsom (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. 3y-(Saamidd/Rich Princess) (Mohith Singh) 58, 600/44, moved well. This Is Me (P Vikram) & Shubhrak (K Mukesh) 1-3, 600/47, pair handy. Malaala (Dhanu Singh) (Dhanu Singh) & Malahat (RB) 1-3, 600/49, pair moved freely.

1000m:

Swiss Girl (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, improving. Indian Temple (Mohith Singh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, unextended. Lagos (Deepak Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/43, maintains form. Premier Action (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, fit and well. Miss Solitaire (Abhay Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, moved well. Tiger Mountain (RB) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, handy. Picture Me (AA Vikrant) 1-19, 800/1-3 600/47, moved easy. Hartnell (Mohith Singh) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/44, moved well. Ashoka (AA Vikrant) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, pleased. Samrat (Mohith Singh) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. The Akhanda (Abhay Singh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, good. Stunning Force (Md Ismail) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, shaped well. Advance Guard (P Ajeeth K) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Francis Bacon (A Joshi) 1-13, 800/57, 600/42, a fine display. Voice Of Dream (Gaurav Singh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, good.

White Roses (Md Ismail) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. Dessee (Ishwar Singh) & 3y-(Stardan/Passion ‘N’ Flames) (Dhanu Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, pair moved easy. God Is Kind (B Nikhil) & Virangna (Afroz Khan) 1-17, 800/59, 600/45, pair shaped well. Top Secret (Dhanu Singh) & Take A Gamble (Ishwar Singh) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44, pair worked well. Red Snaper (Afroz Khan) & Wind Sprite (Kuldeep Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former moved well. Carlisle (Kuldeep Singh) & Winning Streak (Afroz Khan) 1-17, 800/59, 600/44, pair finished level. First In Line (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Divine Destiny (P Ajeeth K) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Ashwa Raudee (K Mukesh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well.