Ashray clinches HGA Captain’s Cup

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Hyderabad: Hard-hitting 18-year-old Paripati Ashray Reddy clinched the 15th edition of the prestigious HGA Captain’s Cup, in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The youngster bagged top honours after scoring 86 (2 under) in the first round and an impressive 80 (6 under) in the final round. Ashray has been playing golf since the age of eight and had won several medals, including US Kids Golf – India tour bronze medal in 2019, during his impressive career.

The Captain’s Cup has witnessed as many as 399 golfers vying for the top honours.