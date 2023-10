Asian Games 2023: India Racing Towards 100 Medals

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:04 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Hyderabad: India has been relentless, clinching a total of 83 medals – 20 gold, 31 silver, and 32 bronze, making it India’s largest-ever medal haul at the Asian Games. India has dominated in an array of sports, from Athletics to Equestrian, Shooting to Cricket, Tennis to Sailing, and beyond.

