TT Sunrise: Lok Sabha Security Breach, Mohan Yadav As MP CM, Rohit Sharma On 2024 T20 World Cup

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 10:37 AM, Thu - 14 December 23

TT Sunrise from Telangana Today brings you the morning news daily. Today’s morning news includes security breaches in the Lok Sabha, Oman Air freighter service from Hyderabad, Anti Human Trafficking Units in Telangana, Three-level security system for Telangana Assembly, GSDP economic growth in Telangana, Saint Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad, Mohan Yadav oath ceremony as Madhya Pradesh, UK review for Indian students visas, global surge of dengue, Rohit Sharma about the 2024 T20 World Cup, Leander Paes-Vijay Amritraj Hall of Fame, and Kate Winslet’s role in James Cameron’s Avatar 3.