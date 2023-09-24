| Asian Games Nikhat Begins Her Campaign With Dominant Win Preeti Cruises To Qfs

Asian Games: Nikhat begins her campaign with dominant win; Preeti cruises to QFs

In a rematch of March's world championship final, Zareen once again defeated two-time Asian Champion Nguyen by unanimous decision to move to the pre-quarters

By PTI Updated On - 05:29 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

India's Nikhat Zareen (R) in action against Vietnam's Thi Tam Nguyen in women's 50 kg boxing preliminaries at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China. Zareen won the match. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

Hangzhou: Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen stamped her authority in the women’s 50kg by registering a dominant 5-0 win over Vietnam’s Thi Tam Nguyen while Preeti Pawar (54kg) moved to the quarterfinals of the Asian Games here on Sunday.

In a rematch of March’s world championship final, Zareen once again defeated two-time Asian Champion Nguyen by unanimous decision to move to the pre-quarters.

Putting up a dominating show, talented Indian boxer Preeti notched up an RSC win over Jordan’s Silina Alhasanat.

One of only four boxers to not get a first round bye in the 50kg event despite being the reigning world champion, Zareen controlled the proceedings from the word go.

In the opening two rounds Zareen landed accurate punches, rattling her opponent.

Such was her power that the referee was forced to give Nguyen the eight count twice in 30 seconds in the opening round.

Nguyen tried to attack in the second round but Zareen retaliated with strong combination punches, forcing a third eight count upon the Vietnamese boxer.

With her work done, Zareen conserved energy in the final three minutes, defending beautifully with the help of her nimble footwork.

Zareen will face Chorong Bak of South Korea in the Round of 16 while a tough bout awaits Preeti. The Indian teenager will have to fight seasoned Kazakh boxer and three-time worlds medallist Zhaina Shekerbekova

Earlier, the 19-year-old Preeti dominated her Jordanian opponent, winning the bout by RSC (referee stops contest).

Preeti, who made the pre-quarterfinals of the World Championships earlier this year, is now one bout away from assuring herself of a medal and an Olympic quota.

Playing a strategic bout, Preeti started the contest on a defensive mode before unleashing her attacking game.

After a sedate start, the Indian went on the offensive and landed perfect jabs and hooks to win the opening two rounds easily.

After showing promise initially, Silina faded away and looked at sea as the referee gave her two standing counts in the second and third rounds before stopping the contest.