Asia’s largest housing colony to be inaugurated soon in Hyderabad: KTR

Hyderabad: Asia’s largest housing colony with 15,600 dwelling units spread across 112 blocks constructed under the State government’s flagship Dignity Housing Scheme for the poor will soon be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

- Advertisement -

Announcing this at the inaugural of the 2BHK project at Indira Nagar, Khairatabad here on Thursday, Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said the concept of providing a dignified dwelling with all amenities and facilities was one-of-its-kind in the country.

“No other metro city in the country has such an offering for the poor that is provided free of cost and without any linkage or involvement of brokers,” he said.

The Indira Nagar 2BHK project has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 17.85 crore and has 210 dwelling units. Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, Home Minister, Mohd Mahmood Ali, Mayor, G Vijaya Laxmi, GHMC Commissioner, DS Lokesh Kumar and others were present.

Indira Nagar colony is located in the city centre flanked by Hussain Sagar and Secretariat. The project has been equipped with all required amenities and includes lifts, drinking water supply and shopping centres too.

“Here in this location, a similar dwelling unit from private builders would have cost anywhere between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 60 lakh. But the Chief Minister who wants the poor families to lead their life with dignity has provided these units for free,” Rama Rao said.

The State government has taken up the Dignity Housing Scheme for the poor across the State with a total budget of Rs 18,000 crore, of which 2BHK housing is taken up with Rs 9,714 crores in Hyderabad.

The MA&UD Minister also announced the construction of a multi-purpose function hall here. About an acre of land of the HMDA was available adjacent to Indira Nagar and would be handed over to the GHMC for the purpose, he said.