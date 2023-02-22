Genome Valley: Home to Asia’s largest life sciences cluster

Genome Valley: It is home to more than 200 companies with a scientific workforce of about 20,000 professionals

Source: lifesciences.telangana.gov.in

Hyderabad: Conceptualised in 1999, Genome Valley at Shamirpet has evolved to become Asia’s largest life sciences cluster. It is now home to more than 200 companies with a scientific workforce of about 20,000 professionals.

Several leading global companies like Novartis, Ferring Pharma, Chemo, DuPont, Ashland, United States Pharmacopeia, Lonza amongst many others, which have set up their units at Genome Valley. Bharat Biotech was the first company to set up its unit at Genome Valley.

It is India’s systematically developed first R&D and Clean Manufacturing cluster. It boasts of world class infrastructure facilities in the form of Industrial and Knowledge Parks, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Turnkey, Life science focused laboratories and incubation centres.

After formation of Telangana, Genome Valley was accorded with TSIIC- Industrial Area Local Authority (IALA) status in 2017-18 financial year. The IALA status enables single point administration of the cluster, which will allow companies in Genome Valley a single point contact for all government related approvals and further facilitate infrastructure development in the cluster.

From the days of power holidays to industrial units in the United Andhra Pradesh, after Telangana government came to power, no power cuts were reported at Genome Valley. Even if there were any glitches, there were fixed within a couple of minutes, said a representative of a company operating at Genome Valley.

Major achievements:

– Companies from 18 countries have set up units

– Home to three of India’s largest vaccine manufacturers, namely Bharat Biotech, Biological E and Indian Immunologicals

– Recognized as the European hub of India, housing major European companies like Novartis, Sandoz, Lonza, Ferring, Chemo, GSK, among others

– A 25-km radius of pollution-free zone earmarked around the Genome Valley

– Central Government has set up ICMR’s research centre recently