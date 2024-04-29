Man found hanging in Medak

Medak: A 48-year-old man, who reportedly had an argument with his wife and son at home, was found hanging a few hours later.

Maloth Vittal was found hanging from a tree in Lingojiguda Thanda of Shivvampet mandal on Monday morning.

According to the police, he had picked up an argument with his wife and son over a petty issue and left home. When his son went searching for him, he found Vittal hanging from the tree.

A case was registered.