Man found hanging in Medak

Medak: A 48-year-old man, who reportedly had an argument with his wife and son at home, was found hanging a few hours later.
Maloth Vittal was found hanging from a tree in Lingojiguda Thanda of Shivvampet mandal on Monday morning.
According to the police, he had picked up an argument with his wife and son over a petty issue and left home. When his son went searching for him, he found Vittal hanging from the tree.
A case was registered.